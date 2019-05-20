Loyalty of Italy's League to coalition partner unreasonable: cabinet secretary

FILE PHOTO: Newly appointed Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte poses with undersecretary for Prime Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini and Minister of Labor and Industry Luigi Di Maio at Chigi palace in Rome, Italy, June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN (Reuters) - League’s loyalty to Italian coalition partner M5S is unreasonable and can’t last for ever, cabinet secretary Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Monday.

“Faced with the 5Stars movement’s reiterated attacks, (Italian Deputy Prime Minister and League leader Matteo) Salvini shows a loyalty (to his coalition partner) that is unreasonable... things cannot last for ever,” Giorgetti told daily La Stampa on Monday.

The cabinet secretary also said Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is not neutral as his name was put forward by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.

Italy’s ruling parties have been attacking each other for weeks during a bitter campaign in the run-up to this week’s European elections.