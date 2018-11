FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini attends a news conference in Rome, October 20 2018. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - There is no risk that the Italian government will collapse, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday ahead of a do-or-die confidence vote in the Senate over a contested decree on security and immigration.

“The government is absolutely not at risk,” Salvini, who is the leader of the right-wing League party, said in a statement.