Italy's League aims for 1 billion euro property tax cut: Deputy PM Salvini

FILE PHOTO: Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini addresses a news conference at the end of a meeting with key economic players to discuss the forthcoming 2020 budget, at Viminale Palace, Rome, Italy, July 15 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - One of the partners in Italy’s ruling coalition is working on scrapping a property levy in a measure that would be worth 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to taxpayers, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Tuesday.

Salvini, whose League party governs alongside the 5-Star Movement, also told reporters in Rome that he wanted to re-open discussions on European Union budget limits, which he has repeatedly criticized.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Valentina Za

