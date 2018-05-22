Italy's League chief urges eurosceptic Savona as economy minister

ROME (Reuters) - The leader of Italy’s far-right League said on Tuesday he would like to see eurosceptic economist Paolo Savona as economy minister in the government he is trying to form with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.

“I would like it very much,” Salvini said in a television interview with la Repubblica newspaper when asked if Savona would be his preferred choice as economy minister.

Savona, 81, has served at the Bank of Italy and as a government minister.

In a book due for publication this month, he describes Italy’s entry in the euro zone a “historic error” and calls for a “plan B” to be drawn up to allow the country to leave the bloc with as little damage as possible if it should prove necessary.

Salvini also said the League and 5-Star’s candidate for prime minister remained Giuseppe Conte, the little known academic they proposed on Monday. He has not yet been approved for the job by the head of state Sergio Mattarella.