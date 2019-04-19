Italy's League does not want to bring down coalition: Salvini

FILE PHOTO: Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini is seen in the upper house of the Italian parliament, in Rome, Italy March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s League does not want to bring down the ruling coalition, party chief Matteo Salvini said on Friday, responding to accusations from his government ally that he was threatening to quit the administration.

“What government crisis are you talking about? The League wants to govern well and for a long time in the interests of Italians,” said Salvini, who serves as deputy prime minister and interior minister in the coalition.

Earlier, the 5-Star Movement said the League was threatening to bring down the government over a graft scandal involving one of Salvini’s closest advisors.