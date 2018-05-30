Italy's League leader Salvini calls for new vote as soon as possible

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s far-right League party leader said on Wednesday that the country should return to a vote as soon as possible, while inviting the president to help find a solution to the political stalemate.

League party leader Matteo Salvini speaks at the media after a round of consultations with Italy's newly appointed Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the Lower House in Rome, Italy, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

“The earlier we vote the better because it’s the best way to get out of this quagmire and confusion,” Salvini told reporters. However, he acknowledged that an election at the end of July would be “disruptive” for Italians. But he also left the door open to a compromise, saying President Sergio Mattarella should “explain to us how we can get out of this situation”.