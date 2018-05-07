Italy's League says Berlusconi could 'step aside' to allow new government

ROME (Reuters) - The leader of Italy’s far-right League, Matteo Salvini, on Monday raised the possibility that his electoral ally Silvio Berlusconi could “step aside” to allow a government to be formed after two months of deadlock.

“Maybe in the coming hours Berlusconi or the 5-Star Movement will step aside,” Salvini told supporters on Facebook.

5-Star says it is ready to form a government with the League but will not enter a coalition that includes Berlusconi. So far Salvini has refused to abandon his old ally and Berlusconi has rejected any suggestion that he should withdraw.