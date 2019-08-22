Italy's Salvini keeps door open to possible new government with 5-Star

League leader Matteo Salvini reacts as he speaks to the media after consultations with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome, Italy, August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - Matteo Salvini, leader of Italy’s hard-right League party, said on Thursday he would be willing to patch up his coalition with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement if it adopts a more constructive attitude to the League’s policies.

Salvini declared the ruling coalition dead two weeks ago and called for new elections, triggering a government crisis and the resignation of the prime minister, but he has since indicated he was ready to backtrack under certain circumstances.

In comments to reporters after meeting President Sergio Mattarella, Salvini said he still wanted elections, but left the door open to a new deal with 5-Star.

5-Star leader “Luigi Di Maio has worked well and in the interests of this country ... if he wants to relaunch the government and relaunch the country we are ready, without any prejudice,” Salvini said.