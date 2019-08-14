Italy's Salvini says citizen's income scheme needs reviewing: paper

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the League party Matteo Salvini gestures at the upper house as the senate meets to set a date for a motion of no confidence in the government in Rome, Italy August 13, 2019/Remo Casilli

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday the citizen’s income scheme introduced earlier this year would need reviewing if the League won elections.

“With our government (pension reform plans) are untouchable... it will rather be necessary to reassess the citizen’s income,” Salvini said in an interview in daily Corriere della Sera.

Salvini, who is also Interior Minister in a year-old coalition with the anti-establishment 5-Star party, said last week the governing alliance had become unworkable and said he wanted elections as soon as October.

Salvini, who is head of the right-wing League, said he would want cabinet undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti to be Treasury minister if his party won elections.