Italy's Salvini says elections still possible after summer break

FILE PHOTO: Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini addresses a news conference at the end of a meeting with key economic players to discuss the forthcoming 2020 budget, at Viminale Palace, Rome, Italy, July 15 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy still has time to dissolve parliament and go to elections after the summer break, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini told daily Il Corriere della Sera.

Salvini, who’s also the leader of League party, said in an interview published on Thursday that it was up to ruling coalition partner 5-Star Movement to decide if Rome’s populist government would survive, based on their cooperation on a plan to increase regional autonomy, next year’s budget and a reform of judicial system.

Italy’s coalition parties clashed on Wednesday over the election of Germany’s Ursula von der Leyen as the next president of the European Commission, in a vote that could endanger Rome’s hopes of securing a top job in the new EU executive.