Italy's Salvini says EU fiscal rules must be rediscussed

Deputy Prime Minister and League party leader Matteo Salvini speaks to the media at the League party headquarters, following the results of the European Parliament elections, in Milan, Italy May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Monday European Union fiscal rules must be rediscussed, after his far-right League became the country’s largest party in the EU election, surging past its coalition partner the 5-Star Movement.

Salvini, who also serves as interior minister, said EU commissioners have sent a letter to the Italian government over its public finances, but Rome’s next budget will be based on tax cuts, the “key issue” for Italians.

He said if the letter asks for budget cuts he would ensure the government rejected it.

With the vote count almost completed, the League had more than 34% of the vote and 5-Star had just 17%, an almost exact inversion of the result of national elections a year ago that led to the coalition between the two.