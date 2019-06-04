Italy's Salvini says wants government to continue, but new reforms needed

FILE PHOTO: Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini addresses a major rally of European nationalist and far-right parties ahead of EU parliamentary elections in Milan, Italy May 18, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Tuesday he had no intention of bringing down the Italian government, but wanted to see the cabinet act with greater urgency and push through much-needed reforms.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte threatened on Monday to resign unless his two coalition partners, Salvini’s League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, put an end to their constant feuding and start cooperating on policy.

Speaking on RTL radio, Salvini said he was ready to meet his government partners whenever they wanted, adding that the coalition could not keep on delaying approval of measures such as a new building code and greater autonomy for the regions.