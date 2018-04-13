FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 10:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy's Salvini urges Forza Italia, 5-Star to stop fighting or risk new election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s League party leader Matteo Salvini urged his right-wing alliance partner Forza Italia and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement on Friday to stop bickering and agree to govern together or run the risk of a new national election.

League party leader Matteo Salvini (C) speaks next President of Fratelli d'Italia party (Brothers of Italy) Giorgia Meloni (L) and Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi following a talk with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale palace in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

The March 4 election ended with a hung parliament and no clear majority has yet emerged.

“If the squabbles, the fighting, the tantrums and the teasing continue, it’s best to go vote again,” Salvini said on RAI state TV.

Salvini was speaking after talks with President Sergio Mattarella showed on Thursday the parties are locked in a stalemate over the formation of a government.

Reporting by Steve Scherer

