Italy's Salvini yet to indicate plans for government's future: source

Italy's Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini gestures as Italy's government is set to face Senate confidence vote on security and immigration decree in Rome, Italy, August 5, 2019 REUTERS/ Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - The leader of Italy’s ruling League party, Matteo Salvini, has yet to inform his coalition partner or the nation’s president of his plans for the future of the government, a source said on Thursday, amid speculation that the coalition could fall apart.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte met President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday amid growing tension within the coalition that could lead to its collapse or at least a cabinet reshuffle.

A government source said Conte discussed the political situation with Mattarella and there was no mention of a government crisis or of Conte resigning.

“Everybody awaits to know Salvini’s decision. Until then there is nothing to do, decide, plan, speculate,” the senior official said.