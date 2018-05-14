FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 1:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy economist Sapelli will not be candidate for PM: 5-Star source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Giulio Sapelli will not be the joint candidate of the 5-Star Movement and the League as Italy’s prime minister, a 5-Star source said, after the economics professor had announced he had been contacted for the job by both parties.

“It will not be Sapelli,” said the 5-Star source, who asked not to be named.

Sapelli, a 71-year old professor in Milan, told Reuters earlier on Monday that had informed the two parties he was available.

The 5-Star Movement and League were near to a deal on Monday to form a coalition, though they had not announced their choice for prime minister. They are due to hold pivotal talks with the country’s president in the afternoon.

Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Steve Scherer

