Italy economist Sapelli will not be candidate for PM: 5-Star source

ROME (Reuters) - Giulio Sapelli will not be the joint candidate of the 5-Star Movement and the League as Italy’s prime minister, a 5-Star source said, after the economics professor had announced he had been contacted for the job by both parties.
“It will not be Sapelli,” said the 5-Star source, who asked not to be named.
Sapelli, a 71-year old professor in Milan, told Reuters earlier on Monday that had informed the two parties he was available.
The 5-Star Movement and League were near to a deal on Monday to form a coalition, though they had not announced their choice for prime minister. They are due to hold pivotal talks with the country’s president in the afternoon.
