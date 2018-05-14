Italian economist Sapelli says contacted about premiership

MILAN (Reuters) - An economics professor at a Milan University, Giulio Sapelli, said on Monday he had been contacted by the leaders of the 5-Star Movement and the League about becoming the head of a coalition government.

“I’ve been contacted by both parties to become prime minister, and I told them I was available,” Sapelli told Reuters. “I gave them one condition, that Domenico Siniscalco be economy minister.”

Giuseppe Conte, a law professor, is another possible candidate for the premiership, Sapelli told Reuters. Siniscalco is an ex-economy minister who served under former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

The 5-Star Movement and League were near to a deal on Monday to form a coalition, though they had not announced their choice for prime minister. The parties are due to hold pivotal talks with the country’s president in the afternoon.