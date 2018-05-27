Italy's president still has doubts about endorsing euroskeptic minister: source

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella still has doubts about endorsing the euroskeptic candidate for economy minister put forward by the far-right League party and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, a source said on Sunday.
The source from the would-be government coalition spoke just minutes before a meeting between Prime Minister-designate Giuseppe Conte and Mattarella to discuss the list of cabinet candidates the League/5-Star coalition is proposing.
