FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 27, 2018 / 5:12 PM / in 2 hours

Italy's president still has doubts about endorsing euroskeptic minister: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella still has doubts about endorsing the euroskeptic candidate for economy minister put forward by the far-right League party and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, a source said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Paolo Savona poses for a picture during a meeting in Rome, Italy, April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

The source from the would-be government coalition spoke just minutes before a meeting between Prime Minister-designate Giuseppe Conte and Mattarella to discuss the list of cabinet candidates the League/5-Star coalition is proposing.

Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.