Italy president has rejected eurosceptic Savona as economy minister: source

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella has rejected Paolo Savona, the eurosceptic candidate put forward by the far-right League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, to head the economy ministry, a source said on Sunday.

Paolo Savona poses for a picture during a meeting in Rome, Italy, April 11, 2011. Picture taken April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

The source from the would-be government coalition spoke as Prime Minister-designate Giuseppe Conte was meeting Mattarella to discuss the list of cabinet candidates the League/5-Star coalition is proposing.