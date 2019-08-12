Italy's PD says president to decide on government crisis, Salvini must quit as minister

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s center-left Democratic Party (PD) is open to discuss various solutions to the current government crisis and the way forward will be set by the head of state Sergio Mattarella, PD Senate Leader Andrea Marcucci said on Monday.

Speaking after meeting with PD leader Nicola Zingaretti, Marcucci said the PD would not necessarily demand immediate elections, after the ruling coalition of the far-right League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement collapsed last week.

Marcucci also said League leader Matteo Salvini, who is demanding snap elections, must resign immediately as interior minister.