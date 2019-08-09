Italy Senate to decide on Monday when to hold no-confidence vote in government

ROME (Reuters) - The heads of political groups in Italy’s Senate will meet on Monday to set a date to hold a no-confidence vote in the government, the upper house press office said in a statement on Friday.

The right-wing League, which governs in coalition with the 5-Star Movement, has filed a no-confidence motion against the government headed by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who belongs to neither party but is close to 5-Star.

League chief Matteo Salvini hopes the move will trigger snap elections and install him as the nation’s new leader.