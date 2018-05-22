Italy must respect EU rules, says Spain Economy Minister

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Economy Minister Roman Escolano on Tuesday urged Italy to respect the rules of the European Union and said he hoped the country would act within those rules.

FILE PHOTO: Spain's Economy Minister Roman Escolano attends a news conference after the cabinet meeting at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the far-right League on Monday proposed Giuseppe Conte, a little-known law professor, as prime minister to lead a coalition government, which many fear will implement high-spending policies and raise the country’s debt levels.

The joint program calls for billions of euros in tax cuts, additional spending on welfare for the poor, a roll-back of pension reforms and a revision of key EU rules, including those regulating immigration and monetary union.

“The European Union has to move forward together with Italy (...) in any case we have rules within the euro zone that have to be respected and we count on Italy to act within those rules and to come forward with a constructive proposal,” Escolano told reporters on the side lines of an event in Madrid.