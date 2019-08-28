Italian president summons Conte, expected to give new government mandate

FILE PHOTO: Italy's acting Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte arrives at Biarritz airport in Anglet for the G7 summit, France, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

ROME (Reuters) - Italian President Sergio Mattarella has summoned outgoing Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte for a meeting on Thursday morning at 9.30 a.m. (0730 GMT), a presidential official said on Wednesday.

The announcement signaled that Conte was likely to receive a mandate to try to form a new government with the ruling 5-Star Movement and the opposition Democratic Party (PD).

Conte resigned last week after the far-right League party withdrew from its coalition with the 5-Star, forcing Mattarella to hold consultations with all Italy’s main political parties to try to find a way out of the political chaos.

Both 5-Star and the PD told the president they were willing to try to form an administration with Conte at the helm.