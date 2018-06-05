Italy's ex-PM Monti says country still risks troika supervision

ROME (Reuters) - Former prime minister Mario Monti said on Tuesday Italy still risks being put under the supervision of the “troika” — the European Central Bank, European Commission and International Monetary Fund.

Italy's former Prime Minister Mario Monti looks on during a coffee break at the annual Italian business and political conference in Cernobbio September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monti took charge of Italy’s government during Europe’s debt crisis in 2011, when the country risked default, and imposed severe austerity to shore up international confidence in the country’s public accounts.

“It cannot be excluded that Italy may have to suffer what it avoided then (in 2011), which is the humiliation of the troika,” Monti told the Senate after the new Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had addressed parliament for the first time.

“I hope it does not,” he added.