June 1, 2018 / 2:15 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Italy's Conte sworn in as PM of anti-establishment government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s president swore in Giuseppe Conte on Friday as prime minister of Western Europe’s first anti-establishment government whose aim is to cut taxes, boost welfare spending and overhaul European Union rules on budgets and immigration.

Giuseppe Conte talks to the media at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Conte, a 53-year-old law professor, must now win confidence votes in parliament next week. The parties backing Conte — the far-right League and the radical 5-Star Movement — have solid majorities in both houses.

Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Steve Scherer

