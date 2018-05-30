FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 7:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy PM-designate holding 'informal talks' with president: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian prime minister designate Carlo Cottarelli is holding “informal talks” with President Sergio Mattarella, a presidential source said on Wednesday.

Former senior International Monetary Fund (IMF) official Carlo Cottarelli speaks to the media after a meeting with Italy's President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Cottarelli, who has been trying to put together a stop-gap government to lead the country to early elections, had been expected to meet Mattarella formally, which led to expectations that he was ready to give the head of state a list of ministers. The source gave no details on why the informal talks were necessary.

Reporting By Massimiliano Di Giorgio; writing by Philip Pullella

