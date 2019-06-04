Italy's League using building code to sink government: transport minister

Italy's Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Danilo Toninelli speaks at the 5-Star Movement party's open-air rally at Circo Massimo in Rome, Italy, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s ruling League party is using its planned amendments to a new building code in order to bring down the governing coalition, Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said on Tuesday.

The League wants to suspend rules governing public tenders in the construction industry for two years, to kickstart building activity and stimulate the economy. But its 5-Star Movement coalition partner sees this as a corruption risk.

Toninelli is a 5-Star politician.