Italy's economy minister says he will not resign

VENICE (Reuters) - Italy’s Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Friday that he would not resign, responding to earlier media reports which indicated that he was close to stepping down.

Asked if he was going to resign, Tria shook his head and said: “It (my resignation) doesn’t exist.”

Tria also denied that he, according to a report by the daily Il Giornale, sent a text message to long-time friend and former minister Renato Brunetta in which he complained that his role was constantly put into question by party leaders.