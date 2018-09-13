FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 8:25 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Italy economy minister did not offer resignation: ministry source

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria did not offer his resignation due to tensions over next year’s budget, and in particular with the 5-Star Movement’s promised universal income, an economy ministry source said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria attends as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (unseen) speaks during his first session at the Lower House of the Parliament in Rome, Italy, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

La Repubblica and La Stampa newspapers reported on Thursday that Tria, who is not a member of either party in the ruling coalition, told Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte he was willing to step down amid mounting pressure from 5-Star.

The reports “are baseless”, the source said.

Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Giselda Vagnoni

