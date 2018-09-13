Italy economy minister did not offer resignation: ministry source

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria did not offer his resignation due to tensions over next year’s budget, and in particular with the 5-Star Movement’s promised universal income, an economy ministry source said on Thursday.
La Repubblica and La Stampa newspapers reported on Thursday that Tria, who is not a member of either party in the ruling coalition, told Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte he was willing to step down amid mounting pressure from 5-Star.
The reports “are baseless”, the source said.
Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Giselda Vagnoni