Italy Economy Minister pushing to keep 2019 deficit below 2 percent /GDP: sources

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria is pushing the parties in the governing coalition to keep next year’s budget deficit below 2 percent of output, sources close to the dossier said on Monday, lower than the party leaders have indicated so far.
Earlier on Monday, Matteo Salvini, who is deputy prime minister and leader of the League party, said the deficit could go as high as 2.9 percent of gross domestic product.
