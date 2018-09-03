FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 3, 2018 / 2:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy Economy Minister pushing to keep 2019 deficit below 2 percent /GDP: sources

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria is pushing the parties in the governing coalition to keep next year’s budget deficit below 2 percent of output, sources close to the dossier said on Monday, lower than the party leaders have indicated so far.

FILE PHOTO: Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria attends as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (unseen) speaks during his first session at the Lower House of the Parliament in Rome, Italy, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

Earlier on Monday, Matteo Salvini, who is deputy prime minister and leader of the League party, said the deficit could go as high as 2.9 percent of gross domestic product.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer

