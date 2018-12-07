Italy's Economy Minister 'categorically denies' plans to resign: spokeswoman

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Economy Minister Giovanni Tria on Friday “categorically’ denied newspaper reports saying he was planning to resign, the minister’s spokeswoman said.
Earlier on Friday, two Italian newspapers suggested Tria was close to stepping down, with one of the reports suggesting the ruling 5-Star Movement blamed him for ceding too much ground in discussions with the European Commission over possible changes to the country’s 2019 budget.
Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Steve Scherer