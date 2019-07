ROME (Reuters) - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Thursday he was not sure Italy would achieve its 18 billion euros privatization target

this year.

“We don’t know if we will achieve that amount,” Tria told Sky News Italia.

The government has committed to privatizations worth 18 billion euros this year, including real estate sales, to rein in its debt-to-GDP ratio, proportionally the highest in the euro zone after Greece’s.