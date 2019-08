FILE PHOTO: Italy's acting Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte arrives at the Bellevue summit venue during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

ROME (Reuters) - United States’ President Donald Trump said on Tuesday it was looking likely that Giuseppe Conte would be reinstated as Italian prime minister and he hoped to see him back in office.

“Starting to look good for the highly respected Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, Giuseppi (sic) Conte,” Trump said on Twitter.

“A very talented man who will hopefully remain Prime Minister”,” he added.