Italy's Salvini says government won't revisit rail link row before Monday

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s coalition will not open new discussions over a fiercely contested high-speed rail link with France before Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said.

The Alpine rail line is backed by Salvini’s League party but is opposed by its coalition partner, the 5-Star Movement, which argues Italy’s share of the funding would be better spent upgrading existing roads and bridges.

“We’ll talk about it again on Monday,” Salvini told reporters in parliament, adding that a meeting among coalition leaders on the issue which had been expected later on Friday would not take place.