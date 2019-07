FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is pictured before a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Rome, Italy July 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday that blocking works on a rail link with France would cost Italy more than completing the infrastructure, taking a position on an issue that has divided the government coalition for months.

In a video message posted on Facebook, Conte said the decision to block the project, which is partly funded by European Union money, would need to be taken by the Italian parliament.