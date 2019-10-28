Italy PM says Umbria defeat must not impact government

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gestures as he holds a news conference at the end of the European Union leaders summit dominated by Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

ROME (Reuters) - A landslide victory for the opposition centre-right in a regional election in Umbria must not impact the work of the Italian government, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday.

“We are here to govern with courage and determination. A regional vote cannot in anyway influence our actions,” Conte told reporters. “If we have no courage, determination or foresight it would be better for us to go home.”

Parties in the ruling coalition, the 5-Star Movement and centre-left Democratic Party, stood together on a joint ticket for the first time in the Umbria vote, but were crushed by League leader Matteo Salvini and his rightist allies.