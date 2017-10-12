Italy lower house passes new electoral law, moves on to Senate

The Lower House of the Parliament is seen during a vote for electoral law in Rome, Italy, October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian Chamber of Deputies on Thursday gave its final approval to a contested electoral law that is likely to penalize the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement in next year’s election.

The bill, which is supported by the ruling Democratic Party (PD) and mainstream center-right opposition parties, was approved in a secret ballot by 375 votes to 215, and will now move to the upper house Senate for further debate.

The so-called ‘Rosatellum’ law favors parties which group together ahead of the election. The 5-Star refuses to join any alliance and says the reform could cost it at least 50 seats in the next parliament, hobbling its chances of taking power.