Italy government to call confidence vote on security bill: government source

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s government will call a confidence vote in the upper house Senate on its security bill, which has generated tensions within the coalition between the League and 5-Star Movement, a government source said on Monday.

The timing of the vote is expected to be decided later in the day. If a government loses a confidence motion it is forced to resign and the decision to call such a vote is aimed at sweeping away opposition and speeding the progress of a bill through parliament.