Italy's new government wins confidence vote in chamber of deputies

ROME (Reuters) - Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte comfortably won a confidence vote in the lower house of parliament on Wednesday, confirming his government’s majority after promising tough negotiations with Europe over the economy.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends during his first session at the Lower House of the Parliament in Rome, Italy, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Conte, backed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the far-right League, won an initial vote in the Senate on Tuesday and can now forge ahead with his coalition program, which includes tax cuts, benefit hikes and justice reform.

He won the lower house motion by 350 votes to 236, with 35 parliamentarians abstaining.