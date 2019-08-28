Italy PD party tells president ready to form government with 5-Star

Democratic Party leader Nicola Zingaretti speaks to the media next to Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Democratic Party member Andrea Marcucci in the Presidential Palace after consultations, in Rome, Italy, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

ROME (Reuters) - The head of Italy’s opposition Democratic Party (PD), Nicola Zingaretti, said on Wednesday that he had told the head of state his group was ready to try to form a government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.

Speaking after talks with President Sergio Mattarella, Zingaretti told reporters his party was also ready to accept the 5-Star candidate for prime minister — the current premier Giuseppe Conte.

Traditionally bitter political rivals, the 5-Star and PD entered formal coalition talks last week after a ruling alliance between 5-Star and the right-wing League party collapsed this month following prolonged infighting.