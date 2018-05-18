FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 18, 2018 / 5:47 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Italy parties' government agenda includes short-term bonds to pay firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The common government policy agenda of Italy’s two anti-establishment parties includes the issuance of short-term government bonds to pay companies owed money by the state, the economics chief of far-right League, Claudio Borghi, said.

In recent days leaders of the League and the 5-Star Movement, which emerged as two of the biggest parties from an inconclusive March 4 election, have been discussing a governing accord.

Asked if so-called “mini-BOTs” — named after Italy’s short-term Treasury bills — would be in the agenda, Borghi said “yes”.

Reporting by Gavin Jones, writing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.