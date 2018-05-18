Italy parties' government agenda includes short-term bonds to pay firms

ROME (Reuters) - The common government policy agenda of Italy’s two anti-establishment parties includes the issuance of short-term government bonds to pay companies owed money by the state, the economics chief of far-right League, Claudio Borghi, said.

In recent days leaders of the League and the 5-Star Movement, which emerged as two of the biggest parties from an inconclusive March 4 election, have been discussing a governing accord.

Asked if so-called “mini-BOTs” — named after Italy’s short-term Treasury bills — would be in the agenda, Borghi said “yes”.