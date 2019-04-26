Italy PM expected to force junior minister involved in graft scandal to resign: Di Maio

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte arrives at an extraordinary European Union leaders summit to discuss Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

ROME (Reuters) - The leader of Italy’s ruling 5-Star Movement expects Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to force a junior minister involved in a graft scandal to resign despite resistance from coalition partner, the League, according to comments in Corriere della Sera.

Armando Siri, a transport ministry undersecretary and economic adviser to League chief Matteo Salvini, was put under investigation last week for allegedly accepting bribes to promote the interests of renewable energy firms.

“I’m sure that Conte will push him to resign,” 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio said in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

Salvini wants Siri to keep his role, while the 5-Star is seeking his resignation. The bickering has prompted new speculation that the government might collapse soon after the European Parliament election on May 26.