Italy's divided PD to meet on May 3 to discuss 5-Star talks

ROME (Reuters) - The top brass of Italy’s center-left Democratic Party (PD) will meet on May 3 to discuss whether to hold talks with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement on potentially forming a coalition, the PD’s acting leader said on Thursday.

There are many hurdles to a deal between the two parties, who have been bitter adversaries over the last five years while the PD was in government.

Maurizio Martina told reporters there had been “important steps forward” in narrowing the distance but there were still “differences and difficulties,” which the PD must discuss at its leadership meeting.

Italian politics has been in limbo since an inconclusive vote on March 4 that saw a center-right alliance led by the anti-immigrant League win the most seats and the 5-Star group emerge as the biggest single party. The PD came a distant third.

No group or bloc came close to winning an outright majority, but mutual recriminations and deep-rooted rivalries have so far stymied all efforts at forming a coalition in the euro zone’s third-largest economy.

The PD is deeply divided between internal factions that want to go into opposition, led by its former leader Matteo Renzi, and others who want to talk to 5-Star.

The speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Roberto Fico, is attempting to mediate between the parties on behalf of the president, after talks earlier this month between 5-Star and the center-right made no progress.

Fico will report back to President Sergio Mattarella later on Thursday after meeting with 5-Star Leader Luigi Di Maio.

Financial markets rallied on Tuesday after Martina first opened the door to a possible deal with 5-Star, but several Renzi loyalists quickly dismissed the prospects for an accord.

5-Star has called for the two sides to negotiate a limited set of policies they can both agree to, but there is deep mutual suspicion not just among the parties’ leaders but also among many of their voters.

Supporters of Renzi, a former prime minister who quit as PD leader after the election defeat, use the social media hashtag #senzadime (WithoutMe) to express their opposition to talks.

Di Maio says any eventual government pact would be put to a vote of 5-Star members on their Internet platform.