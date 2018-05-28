FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 28, 2018 / 6:46 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Italy's League leader dismisses talk of president's impeachment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The leader of Italy’s far-right League Matteo Salvini on Monday dismissed talk about a possible impeachment of the country’s president and said he wanted to change the electoral law with the 5-Star Movement.

FILE PHOTO: League party leader Matteo Salvini speaks at the media after a round of consultations with Italy's newly appointed Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the Lower House in Rome, Italy, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

President Sergio Mattarella on Sunday vetoed the two anti-establishment parties’ eurosceptic pick for the economy minister, shattering their attempt to form a coalition government, prompting 5-Star to call for the head of state’s impeachment.

“We need to keep cool. Some things cannot be done in the throes of anger... I don’t want to talk about impeachment,” Salvini said speaking in a radio interview with Radio Capital.

League and 5-Star “have a parliamentary majority. We’ll see if we can start a discussion on the electoral law in parliament.”

Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Steve Scherer

