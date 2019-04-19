Italy's League threatening to bring down government: 5-Star leader

FILE PHOTO: Matteo Salvini, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the far-right League Party, speaks as he launches campaigning for the European elections, in Milan, Italy April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s League is threatening to bring down the government over a graft scandal involving one of its senior politicians, coalition partner the 5-Star Movement said on Friday.

The coalition was thrown into one of its worst bouts of in-fighting on Thursday when Armando Siri, an economic adviser to League leader Matteo Salvini, was put under investigation for alleged graft.

He has denied the accusations, but 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio said on Facebook that his group had blocked Siri from introducing “controversial” measures in the past and urged the League to deal with the issue in a responsible fashion.

He added: “...even today the League is threatening to bring down the government ... I’m really stunned”.