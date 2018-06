MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s new anti-establishment government will change the labor reform introduced by the previous administration, Labour and Industry Minister Luigi di Maio said.

FILE PHOTO: Italy's Minister of Labor and Industry Luigi Di Maio gestures next to Interior Minister Matteo Salvini after the sworn-in ceremony at the Quirinal palace in Rome, Italy, June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

The legislation introduced in 2015 eased firing restrictions for large companies, while offering generous, temporary fiscal incentives for firms that hired permanent workers on new, less protected terms.