Italy's Senate votes to block investigation into Deputy PM Salvini

ROME (Reuters) - An Italian Senate committee voted on Tuesday to block a possible kidnapping trial against Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, the leader of the hard-right League party which rules in a coalition with the 5-Star Movement.

The committee voted 16 to 6 to stop an investigation into alleged abuse of power and kidnapping deriving from Salvini’s decision to hold some 150 migrants onboard an Italian coast guard ship for five days last August.

The full Senate will be called to vote on the issue within 60 days.