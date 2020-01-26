Salvini seeks redemption in Italian regional elections

ROME (Reuters) - Voters in two Italian regions, Emilia Romagna in the north and Calabria in the south, went to the polls on Sunday in local elections that could help propel far-right opposition leader Matteo Salvini to national power.

Leader of Italy's far-right League party Matteo Salvini speaks on stage during a rally ahead of a regional election in Emilia-Romagna, in Ravenna, Italy, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Both regions are currently controlled by the center-left and while opinion polls have long predicted a win for the right in the underdeveloped Calabria, the result in the north is far less certain and politically much more significant.

One of Italy’s wealthiest regions, Emilia Romagna is home to the Ferrari sports car and Parmesan cheese and has been a left-wing stronghold since World War Two.

Salvini has spent weeks relentlessly campaigning in the area and hopes that an upset victory for his League party and its rightist partners would so destabilize the coalition government in Rome that it could even collapse.

“Friends of Emilia-Romagna and Calabria... I’m counting on you. Let’s liberate these wonderful regions from the (center-left Democratic Party) PD and then let’s liberate the whole of Italy,” Salvini tweeted on Sunday.

At 1100 GMT turnout in Emilia Romagna was 23.44%, more than double that at the previous regional elections in the region in 2014, indicating very high interest in the vote.

Turnout in Calabria at the same time was 10.49% of voters, up from the previous 8.84%.

Salvini’s anti-immigrant, anti-European message has resonated in the region during the campaign, especially in the smaller towns and cities, as has his pledge to slash taxes.

Underscoring his confrontational style of politics, Salvini caused a stir last week by ringing the interphone at the apartment of a family of Tunisian migrants and, in front of TV cameras, asked if they were drug dealers.

Salvini served as interior minister until last August, when, in a rare miscalculation, he walked out of government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, expecting to trigger a national election that polls predicted he would easily win.

Instead, 5-Star joined up with the PD and shunted him into opposition. Looking to exact revenge and confirm his ascendancy in Italy, Salvini has since concentrated all his efforts on winning a stream of local votes.

The PD has dismissed suggestions that Sunday’s vote is a de-facto referendum on its often fractious coalition. It hopes the high approval rating of Emilia Romagna’s incumbent governor Stefano Bonaccini will eventually win the day.

“Salvini is trying to make the campaign about national issues because he has nothing to say about Emilia Romagna. He is using the vote for his own personal ends to bring the government down,” Bonaccini told Reuters.

Voting in both Calabria and Emilia Romagna ends at 11 p.m. (2200 GMT), when the first exit polls will be released. A definitive result from Emilia Romagna is expected by early Monday.