Prada CEO says no plans to sell, son may head group one day

VALVIGNA, Italy (Reuters) - Prada (1913.HK) CEO Patrizio Bertelli ruled out that the family who controls Italy’s biggest luxury goods group could sell down its stake and said his son Lorenzo may one day head the company.

FILE PHOTO - Patrizio Bertelli, Prada's chief executive and husband of Italian fashion designer Miuccia Prada, listens to a reporter's question during the debut of Prada SpA at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

“Lorenzo is getting ready to become one day - if he wants to - the head of Prada,” Bertelli said.

“We’re not selling, we’ll never sell,” he said in answer to a question, adding “really crazy” prices meant there were no acquisitions in sight either.