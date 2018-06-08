Prada CEO says no plans to sell, son may head group one day

VALVIGNA, Italy (Reuters) - Prada (1913.HK) CEO Patrizio Bertelli ruled out that the family who controls Italy’s biggest luxury goods group could sell down its stake and said his son Lorenzo may one day head the company.
“Lorenzo is getting ready to become one day - if he wants to - the head of Prada,” Bertelli said.
“We’re not selling, we’ll never sell,” he said in answer to a question, adding “really crazy” prices meant there were no acquisitions in sight either.
Reporting by Sarah White and Silvia Ognibene, editing by Francesca Landini